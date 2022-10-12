Tanzania: Mbeya Crash - Five Perish, 31 Injured in Collision

11 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Five people have died and several others sustained serious injuries after a mini-bus, carrying mourners, collided with an upcountry bus at Ibula village in Rungwe District, Mbeya.

Rungwe District Chief Medical Officer, Dr Diodes Ngaiza said 14 of 31 injured people were rushed to Igogwe Mission and 17 were brought to Rungwe District Hospital.

Earlier reports suggested that two people died on the spot and others passed away at the hospital.

"Three died while receiving treatment while four injured victims were referred to Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital," Dr Ngaiza added.

The accident occurred at 8.30am, according to reports.

Rungwe District Commissioner, Dr Vicent Anney confirmed the accident saying the upcountry bus involved is the deadly crash owned by Kyela Express Bus and Toyota Coaster which was traveling from Dodoma to Kyela in Mbeya.

Kiwira Ward Councilor in Rungwe District Michael Simon who was among people who arrived at the scene said the Toyota coaster carrying mourners was at a high speed hence the driver failed to control the vehicle before colliding with the bus.

