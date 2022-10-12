Tanzania: Children in Care Homes Reunite With Their Biological Families

Zanzibar — THE government has commended the contribution of SOS Children villages for continuous technical, financial and material support in ensuring that children are protected and get the education they deserve.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Minister for Social Welfare Development, Elders, Gender and Children Ms Anna Athanas Paul at the opening of the regional learning workshop on 'responsible reintegration of children and young people to biological families.

She mentioned that SOS with support from development partners have done commendable work in ensuring better care for children, mainly living in difficult environments and orphans and support to poor families to avoid separation of children with their communities of origin.

"I would like to thank all participants who are participating in this meeting due to its importance to children," said Ms Paul at the one-week long gathering of senior officers from nine countries with SOS children programme in Unguja South Region.

Participants discussed the implementation of year one out of the three-year Re-Integration project, which aims at achieving responsible and successful reintegration of children and young people to their families of origin.

Ms Paul said in her short speech that the government is continuing with the efforts of reforming care systems and improving community-based care for children in need of alternative placement and foster care programs have been introduced and kinship care is emphasized and strengthened.

"Reintegration of children from residential homes to their families of origin remains the key role of social welfare officers through the Department of Social Welfare, though some challenges exist," she said.

Ms Mkasi Abdulla Rajab, Reintegration coordinator SOS Zanzibar said at the opening that the project started last September with capacity building on how to implement the project until 2024.

Mr Onesmo Itozya- senior coordinator of alternative care, SOS children's village and Ms Catherine Karugu- Alternative care advisor- Kenya, said the reintegration project aims at ending loneliness of children and strengthening relation with their biological families.

Mr Eyob Berhamu Negash of SOS international said the reintegration project implemented in nine countries, targets to reunite 1,584 children with their families by 2024, with support from SOS Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.