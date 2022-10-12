Tanzania: Micro-Forest Established to Mitigate Climate Change Effects

VOLUNTEERS from the Ismaili Community have teamed up with Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) technical staff to establish microforest in Dar es Salaam-an initiative geared at slowing down effects of climate change.

The project will also be implemented in 35 secondary schools located in Dar es Salaam, Lindi as well as in Zanzibar.

Representing the Vice-President of Aga Khan National Council for Tanzania, Nazir Thawer at the event in Dar es Salaam recently, Mr Hussein Somji said the 200-trees microforest project is part of a larger initiative under the Shia Ismaili Muslim community across the world.

"This activity is part of a larger initiative under which, the Shia Ismaili Muslim community across the world has united around its centuries-old tradition of serving humanity by rendering voluntary service to improve the quality of life of the communities in which they live, regardless of faith, gender and background," Somji, who is the chairman of the Aga Khan National Council Eastern Committee in Tanzania said.

He said Tanzania is one of the countries that are vulnerable to climate change with fragile ecosystems, and its economy is largely dependent on climate-sensitive sectors, such as agriculture, fishery, forestry, and tourism.

Explaining climate change to mankind, he said: "These occurrences have devastating impacts on livelihoods and human displacement."

He further said the volunteers, dubbed as 'climate champions' planted approximately 165 seeds and 200 tree saplings to establish the microforest, also known as a community forest.

He added that the mini-forests are a hyper local response and solution to large scale environmental challenges like climate change and global warming.

"The forests attract biodiversity, including insects and new plant species, and research shows that these small patches of nature can contribute to carbon sequestration-the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide) and help cities adapt to rising temperatures," he insisted.

Demonstrating how to set up the mini-forest project, Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) expert, Didier Van Bignoot said one can establish microforest in an area with only 300-square meter.

The expert said ten million acres of trees across the world are being cleared yearly for agriculture related activities and other development projects, insisting that such process is "suicidal".

After the demonstration, volunteers planted 25 species of trees and shrubs at a 300-square meter area located in Masaki.