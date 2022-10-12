Uganda: Hearing of Fraud Case Against Lawyer Nteza Flops

11 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Hearing of a fraud case against lawyer Felix Kintu Nteza has not kicked off as scheduled after his lawyers told court they were not ready.

When the case came up, the state through its prosecutor, Shifrah Nyadoi presented the first witness by Nteza's lawyers led by Friday Robert Kagoro told court that the prosecution had not shared with them the evidence they were to present to court as required by law .

The lawyers also told court that there is a similar case before the civil division of the High Court and asked that the case before Buganda Road magistrates court be stayed until the one at High Court is disposed of.

In response, the trial magistrate asked Nteza's lawyers to make a formal application that he said would deliver a ruling on December, 7, 2022.

The case was adjourned until then.

The charges

Nteza of Kintu Nteza and Co. Advocates is accused of obtaining money to a tune of shs195 million by false pretence from Interlink Education Services Limited in regard to a 2013 land transaction in Wakiso District.

