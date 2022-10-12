Uganda: African Countries in Kampala to Benchmark URA on Science-Based Revenue Collection Model

11 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Following the success of Uganda Revenue Authority's (URA) scientific taxation system, countries under the African Tax Administration Forum have converged in Kampala to benchmark how the tax body is deploying science-based models to grow revenue.

The forum conference has representatives from more than thirteen African countries that are members of African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF). These are: Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda, Liberia, Malawi, Morocco, South Africa, South Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Senegal among others.

The minister of State for Finance-General Duties, Henry Musasizi while presiding over the opening of the four day training, encouraged participants to support the government's intervention to build an economy that is self- reliant.

Musasizi said the science model approach provides the innovative edge required to ensure that the country achieves optimal revenue mobilisation especially in industrial & manufacturing sectors as the country strives to be economically independent.

He appealed to participants to share ideas about how they can improve the tax to GDP ratio so that African economies are able to substantially finance their budget.

URA Commissioner General, John Musinguzi, said that as the country drives into the future, revenue collection will be guided by science, adding that this will support the actual processes of coming up with tax assessment.

He explained that the tax body is using Applied Science (input and output co-efficiency), data analysis and forensic science to close gaps in revenue leakages.

"Uganda Revenue Authority and the government of Uganda is doing so well in this area that is why you have so many African countries coming here to benchmark and learn from us how we are setting this," he said.

According to URA, the traditional taxation measures will not be used for sectors like manufacturing and imports since people continue to under-declare.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X