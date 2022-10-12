Uganda: Health Ministry Confirms Ebola Death in Kampala

12 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first Ebola death in Kampala.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said that the death occurred last Friday from Kiruddu National Referral hospital.

"The identified case, is of a man that traveled from Mubende district, which is the current epicenter of Ebola and changed identification on presentation to the health facility," Aceng said.

The minister said that the identified case presented a history of profuse diarrhea, vomiting, anorexia and confusion.

"He was sick and looking for health care services," Aceng said.

Aceng said that case was triaged and retained in the HDU section of the hospital for close monitoring where he eventually died on October 7, 2022.

At the same press conference, the health minister also oversaw the discharge of five health workers that had contracted Ebola during their line of duty.

Medics who recovered from Ebola

The Ministry of Health has so far spent over Shs 2billion in the fight against Ebola.

The Ebola strain has no confirmed treatment profiles but the health workers were treated with therapies that were donated by the US government to help Uganda fight against the virus.

Aceng cautioned health workers to remain vigilant and suspicious as they carry out their operations.

Additional reporting by Henry Mugenyi.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X