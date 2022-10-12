Kenya: Jambojet Fully Automates Its Cargo Fulfilment Process

12 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Blaise Ogutu

Nairobi — Regional low-cost airline, Jambojet has finalized the automation of its cargo management process.

This is after the regional airline acquired Cargo Flash's Octogen Cargo Management System (CMS) which has facilitated the successful move to automatic management.

The integration covers Customer Management, Cargo booking & Rating, Schedule Management, Stock Management, Tracking, AWB validation, customer billing & Non-CASS Invoices, to name a few.

"The integration with Cargo Flash will increase our efficiencies in service delivery to our customers and lower the cost of operations. Furthermore, this integration will make it easier for the customers to book, pay and track their cargo, and widen our network with airline interlining," said Jambojet Managing Director & CEO Karanja Ndegwa.

Karanja also added that the new shipment process will see customers cut transport costs by almost 50 per cent to transport their goods.

Previously, freight charges for goods between Nairobi to other domestic routes weighing 45KGs would cost USD45(Sh5,440.50), and the same weight of goods will now cost USD15(Sh1813.50).

Goods weighing 100KGs previously cost USD60(Sh7254), they will now be charged USD38(Sh4594.20). This is exclusive of 3rd party handling charges.

Furthermore, Jambojet will charge Sh700 for parcels up to 2KGs.

Those sending cargo to Goma from Nairobi will also enjoy lower rates. Cargo weighing 100KGs will be charged USD2.10(Sh253.89) per KG, which previously cost USD2.26(Sh 273.23) per KG.

Goods weighing 250KGs will be charged at USD(Sh247.84), while previously cost USD2.10(Sh253.89).

In January 2022, Jambojet began its cargo operations with 1.2 tonnes being shuttled across the region in every flight in a bid to meet the budding need of transporting various goods.

