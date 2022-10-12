Kenya: Azimio Designates Imwatok Nairobi Assembly Majority Leader, Ogeto Whip

12 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party has presented the list for the Nairobi County Assembly leadership, and named Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok the Majority Leader to be deputized by Laini Saba MCA John Musila.

The list presented to the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ng'ondi on Tuesday also named Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto as the Majority Whip to be deputized by Upper Savannah MCA Elijah Stazo.

Nominated MCA Catherine Okoth was appointed to represent Azimio at the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board.

Speaker Ngo'ndi made the notification of the new leadership after he revoked a similar list presented to him in September citing failure to adhere to the due process.

The names on the freshly submitted list however remained unchanged.

"I have since received a letter dated 11th October, 2022 from Azimio-One Kenya Coalition party affirming its leadership in the County Assembly," stated Ngo'ndi.

The Azimio party has 67 members, while the Kenya Kwanza Alliance -- the second largest coalition in the county assembly and the Minority Party- has 53 members.

Speaker Ngo'ndi called upon the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to present their leadership list, so that the house can commence its legislative mandate.

