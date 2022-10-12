Somalia: Government Claims 20 Militants Killed in Counter Attack

12 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali government on Wednesday said at least 20 members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group were killed in a counter-attack in the Hiran region.

The battle in the Yasooman area near Bulo Burde town also claimed the lives of three government soldiers, according to a statement from the ministry of information.

The militants attacked a military base in an attempt to retake the area days after Al-Shabaab lost it to Somali troops backed by armed local residents known as Ma'wisley.

On its side, Al-Shabaab said 117 soldiers died in the morning attack and claimed its fighters regained control of the location which sits on the outskirts of Bulo-Burde town.

There was no independent sources veryifing the claims.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X