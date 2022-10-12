Somalia: Government Claims 20 Militants Killed in Counter Attack

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali government on Wednesday said at least 20 members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group were killed in a counter-attack in the Hiran region.

The battle in the Yasooman area near Bulo Burde town also claimed the lives of three government soldiers, according to a statement from the ministry of information.

The militants attacked a military base in an attempt to retake the area days after Al-Shabaab lost it to Somali troops backed by armed local residents known as Ma'wisley.

On its side, Al-Shabaab said 117 soldiers died in the morning attack and claimed its fighters regained control of the location which sits on the outskirts of Bulo-Burde town.

There was no independent sources veryifing the claims.