Somalia: PM Meets With Turkish Ambassador

12 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Amb. Mehmet Yilmaz, who paid a courtesy visit to the Minister.

Abshir Omar Jama Huruse and the Turkish diplomat discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to boost cooperation in all issues of mutual interest.

The Minister thanked the Turkish government for its support to the Somali people and how they participate in training and rebuilding the Somali army.

Turkey is a key ally of Somalia and has been training SNA in the country and Istanbul for several years. Ankara has also a large base in Mogadishu which trains SNA units.

