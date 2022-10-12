Zimbabwe: Biti Evidence Irrelevant - State

The State yesterday complained against Tendai Biti for trying to smuggle in irrelevant evidence in his assault case.

Biti is facing allegations of manhandling a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the magistrates court in 2020.

He is continuing with his application for referral of the matter to the Apex Court.

Biti is arguing that his constitutional rights were infringed in this matter.

Yesterday, he brought in issues of the Airport road construction and the contract between Augur and the City of Harare which deputy prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza objected as irrelevant in an assault matter.

Biti submitted that Mrs Aleshina was the mastermind of his malicious prosecution.

"Your worship Augur Investment is not involved in this assault case therefore its agreements with City of Harare have nothing to do with this assault case," said Mr Reza.

Mr Reza told the court that Biti was taking back the court to the 20th century which is irrelevant in the current assault matter.

"I thought l had heard everything until today where a 2020 assault case is referred back to irrelevant things that happened in the 20th century," said Mr Reza.

He added that Biti's application was meant to annoy the State or the court so that an application for recusal is made.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti concurred with the State and advised Biti to submit issues which are relevant with the current assault matter.

Its now the third month with Biti making this application in which he is almost accusing everyone for infringing his rights including Zanu PF bigwigs, magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchichuti, Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza,The Herald and the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General.