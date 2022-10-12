Zimbabwe: President Headlines Anti-Sanctions Commemorations

President Mnangagwa is set to headline this year's anti-sanctions commemorations which will also be observed in most African countries as progressive nations join hands in piling pressure on the United States and its Western allies to remove the illegal punitive measures.

Taking the campaign to the people, a commemorative gala will be held in the populous dormitory town of Chitungwiza where the country's crème de la creme of artistes will perform.

Sadc declared October 25 as the Day of Solidarity Against Sanctions on Zimbabwe and this year the campaign is coming on the backdrop of growing calls for the illegal sanctions, that were imposed as punishment for the land reform programme, to be unconditionally removed.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received and approved a Concept Paper on the Theme and Activities to mark the Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the paper was presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira.

She said the fourth Anti- Sanctions Day scheduled for 25 October, 2022, will be held under the theme, "Enhancing Zimbabwe's Resilience through Economic Development and Engagement and Re-engagement".

"This is in recognition of the concrete steps the country has taken in strengthening engagement and re-engagement at bilateral and multilateral levels.

"The event will showcase the progress the country is making with the economic transformation drive, through His Excellency the President's mantra, 'nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo'," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She said a number of activities have been lined up on the day including a televised statement by the President, which will be distributed through all media platforms.

Other activities include media awareness campaigns on the nature and impact of sanctions in and outside Zimbabwe, showcasing progress of projects in various sectors including agriculture and food security, mining, health, education, infrastructure and industry.

"A musical concert at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex with participation both physically and virtually through the national broadcaster to allow for wider coverage across the country's 10 provinces, circulation of the President's address through embassies accredited to Zimbabwe and through our missions abroad, sharing with the SADC Secretariat through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, a guide on the nature and impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe as well as the final report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Human Rights," she said.

President Mnangagwa, the driving force behind the re-engagement drive, has always maintained that dialogue and re-engagement is the only way, even charming the European Union which this year removed some top Government officials from its sanctions list.

The decision to review sanctions against Zimbabwe by the EU was the first time the bloc had done so since former colonial power Britain, which drummed up support for the sanctions initially imposed in 2002, formally withdrew from the EU.

Sanctions against Zimbabwe have been piling up since 2001 following the Government's successful implementation of the land reform programme which sought to redress a skewed colonial land ownership system favouring minority white farmers.