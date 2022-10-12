Zimbabwe: CCC's Chamisa Too Weak to Remove Zanu-PF From Power - Tsenengamu

12 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, claims main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa, lacks political clout and stamina to depose Zanu PF from power.

Tsenengamu said this after announcing the impending formation of a coalition with other smaller parties to overthrow both the ruling Zanu PF and CCC, saying both major parties would not bring change to Zimbabwe.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare Tuesday, Tsenengamu said he has lost confidence in CCC as it was failing to pile pressure while its members were rotting in jail, and others terrorised by Zanu PF hooligans at Mupedzanhamo flea market over vending space.

This is despite having endorsed Chamisa a few months ago when Tsenengamu said he knew his FEEZ party would not win if it went it alone, but was willing to work with CCC as he saw potential in the movement to get Zanu PF out of power.

"We believe in confronting the problem whatever it is and we are so much convinced that under the leadership of Advocate Nelson Chamisa if we were to work with him under the CCC we were not going to achieve what we intended to achieve.

"Yes, we admit they are a very strong movement, Chamisa is very likeable, very popular and a good public speaker, but we think that he is weak somehow, he is ineffective.

"The situation that Zimbabwe finds itself in, does not require a leadership that thinks Zanu PF is going to be removed through prayers and tweeting, Zanu PF is a beast that has to be confronted head on, Zimbabwe requires a movement that can square up to Zanu PF blow by blow," Tsenengamu said.

He also accused Chamisa of failing to unite his own party, being self-centred and exhibiting dictatorial tendencies.

