Sudan: Suspect Held After South Darfur Armed Robbery

Khor Abeche — Police have reportedly arrested one suspect after six people were severely beaten during an armed robbery by bandits in South Darfur on Sunday.

Reporting from the area, Mubarak Ibrahim told Radio Dabanga that six people, including two women, were assaulted and robbed by gunmen in the Khor Abeche area of Niteaga locality, South Darfur, on Sunday.

Ibrahim said that the gunmen severely beat Abdelabbar Ahmad, Abusham Hamid, Fatima Adam, Hawa Abdelsalam, Abdelrahman Shaibo and Sheikh El Tijani Muhammad, and robbed them of their belongings including mobile phones, clothes, and blankets.

A report was made to the police station, after which the police arrested one of the suspects.