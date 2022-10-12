South Africa: Ramaphosa Still Dragging His Feet On Hlophe

12 October 2022
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Glynnis Breytenbach

The DA finds it deeply unfortunate that President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to drag his feet regarding the suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

This past Monday, Judge Hlophe shamelessly participated in Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the Western Cape High Court. This follows a finding by the JSC that Judge Hlophe was guilty of gross misconduct after he threatened the independence and impartiality of the Constitutional Court by attempting to improperly influence Justices in the Court.

One can hardly imagine a more egregious form of misconduct on the part of the Judge.

The JSC subsequently recommended that he be suspended in terms of Section 177(3) of the Constitution in July this year, pending a motion in Parliament for his removal.

By participating in these interviews, Judge Hlophe continues to wield enormous influence over the judiciary while serious allegations relating to his integrity remain to be addressed in Parliament.

The JSC's recommendation that the President suspend Judge Hlophe almost two months ago was the culmination of 12 years of work by the DA, and other role-players within the justice and constitutional development NGO space.

It is unfortunate that President Ramaphosa's continued inaction now seriously undermines the hard work of the DA, the JSC and civil society at large.

The integrity of the judiciary is paramount to South Africa's future. It is imperative that Judge Hlophe is suspended without delay, to prevent further damage being caused to the reputation of the judiciary.

President Ramaphosa must stop pandering to political pressure and do the right thing - suspend Judge President John Hlophe.

