South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Agri SA Congress 2022, 13 Oct

12 October 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
President Ramaphosa to address Agri SA Congress 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 13 October 2022, address the Agri SA Congress 2022 which is themed "Growing Local".

The event will be held at the Maslow Time Square Hotel, Pretoria.

Agri SA was established in 1904 and has become the biggest group of agricultural organisations in South Africa with membership including provincial affiliates, commodity organisations, and corporate members.

The agriculture sector is seeking to address threats to the country's food security, including persistent supply chain constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in fuel, shipping and fertiliser costs, disruptions to electricity supply, rural safety, market access and the impact of natural disasters among other challenges.

The 2022 Congress is an opportunity for the agriculture industry to deliberate on the challenges it faces and to showcase achievements, opportunities for growth and solutions that will foster food security and contribute to broader economic development.

Congress delegates will engage on such issues as making agriculture masterplans work for local growers; sustainable infrastructure for locally grown food; making the local environment sustainable for local food production into the future, and strengthening food producers' capacity to process locally grown produce.

The President's participation and address will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 October 2022

Time: 10:00-12:00 (Keynote address at 11:00)

Venue: The Maslow Time Square, 209 Aramist Avenue, Pretoria.

