South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Calls for Everyone to Recognise the Importance of International Day of the Girl 2022

press release

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane calls for everyone to recognise the importance of International Day of the Girl 2022

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane calls on all South Africans to recognize and observe the 10th anniversary of International Day of the Girl (IDG) celebrated under the theme: "Our time is now--our rights, our future".

The first International Day of the Girl Child was observed on 11 October 2012. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011, through Resolution 66/170. Prior to this, there had been other initiatives to celebrate and advocate for girls, such as the International Day of Girls in 2002, which was initiated by Plan International.

Since its inception, the International Day of the Girl Child has served as a platform to amplify the voices of girls around the world and bring attention to the unique issues they face. Each year, a different theme is chosen to focus on a specific issue affecting girls.

The minister came out to say IDG presents an opportunity for government to reflect if they are on the right path in addressing and dealing with issues that girls face every day.

"Investments in girls' rights remain limited and girls continue to confront a myriad of challenges to fulfilling their potential; made worse by concurrent crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflict," said the Minister.

"Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and the protections needed for a life without violence. Girls with disabilities face additional barriers to accessing support and services. COVID-19 has worsened existing burdens on girls around the world and worn away important gains made over the last decade," added the Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister concluded by saying that in addressing girls issues we are ensuring that they will not be underrepresented in boardrooms and in the corridors of power in the future. Girls must be empowered in every area of their lives from education to healthcare and security.

"Economic empowerment of women requires fundamental social transformation, in which every sector and every citizen must be involved including young women, and girls," concluded the Minister.

For media related queries:

Mr Shalen Gajadhar (Director: Communications, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities) 060 979 4235

For media engagements with Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane contact Ms Xolelwa Siya Dwesini on Xolelwa.Dwesini@women.gov.za