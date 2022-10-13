Kenya: Oppo Banks On Customer Centric Approach With Launch of Reno8 Series

Global smart device brand OPPO says plans are in motion to launch its latest phone OPPO Reno 8 series in Kenya

Global smart device brand OPPO says plans are in motion to launch its latest phone OPPO Reno 8 series in Kenya.

In a statement, the company said the new series would provide strong durability, reliable performance, and a smooth all-around experience for users.

The Reno8 series will comprise the Reno8 5G and the Reno8.

OPPO Reno8 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G-integrated SoC which will provide users smooth performance. Further, games, apps, and streaming are all powered by an incredibly efficient chip.

Reno8 5G also features a faster, safer, and more reliable experience with 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge and OPPO's exclusive Battery HealthEngine, ensuring users have the mobile experience for much longer and in the quickest time yet.

With the Super-Conductive Vapor Chamber (VC) Liquide Cooling System, Reno8 5G significantly improves heat dissipation and remains cool.

As the portrait expert, the Reno8 5G is powered by Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait.

It adopts a flagship-level Streamlined Unibody Design by integrating the camera module and the back cover making it appear smooth and seamless.

OPPO Reno8 4G delivers a highly fluent day-to-day user experience with a 4500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC TM.

How will 5G change the world? Everything you need to know about the network

Commenting on the 5G network, OPPO Kenya Product Manager Ernest Teigut said that those who purchase 5G phones would download their favourite shows faster, surf the internet more easily and do their work in a speedy way than before.

The benefits range from quicker downloads to much lower lag. These benefits will positively impact how people live, work, and play.

Citizens in countries where governments and telecommunication companies adopt 5G will also experience efficiency in their businesses and workplaces.

The network will also ensure that citizens can access information faster than ever before.

Meanwhile, RAM Expansion technology and AI System Booster ensure a smooth experience at all times.

OPPO Kenya Public Relations Manager Fredrique Achieng said Reno8 series is the company's most ambitious smartphone model yet.

"Offering ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity and high-end technology that works. It incorporates world-class updates into a usable device that upgrades the consumer's daily digital efficiencies," she said.

The new line-up of smartphones in the Reno8 series will be launched in Nairobi on Tuesday, 25 October

2022. OPPO will soon announce the specs and other details about the features of the upcoming Reno8

series in its much-anticipated launch.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA, recently said that the company always has customers are always top of its mind when developing new products.

He said that with the launch of the Reno8 Series, OPPO strives once again to elevate and exceed their customers' needs by delivering an immaculate smartphone user experience powered by leading technological innovations at the core.

"Each Reno series we release to the market is enhanced in every aspect to ensure we constantly push boundaries and set the industry standard," he said.

He further noted that they were already seeing a strong market response to the highly anticipated launches across the region.

"We are excited to once again bring elevated technology and innovation to the Middle East market. We at OPPO strive to deliver products keeping our customers in mind, offering the best smartphone user experience across all aspects. We pledge to continue exploring, pushing boundaries, and finding the Inspiration Ahead," he said.

Xue also noted that the new phone would take OPPO's 'customer-centric' approach one step further by leveraging pioneering technology to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The phone has already been launched in some of the Middle East and Africa region markets, including the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

