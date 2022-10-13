Sudan: North Kordofan - Transport Tariffs Remain the Same Despite Fuel Price Drop

9 October 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Obeid — People in the capital of El Obeid in North Kordofan state demanded authorities to reduce the value of the internal transportation tariff yesterday, due to the drop in the price of fuel of SDG522 a litre from SDG700.

Locals told Radio Dabanga that the price of transportation tariffs remained the same despite the drop in fuel prices, which sparked widespread controversy, especially on social media.

Last week, Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Oil announced the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

However, according to experts this will bring little relief to consumers, who face unprecedented high prices for basic food and commodities.

Transport drivers say soaring maintenance costs will blunt any impact. Experts agree that the overall effect on the beleaguered Sudanese economy will be minimal, "as the fuel import market is monopolised by brokers and parasitism", and the price of fuel in Sudan is still above the world average.

This reduction contrasts sharp increases by the Ministry of up to 30 per cent in August.

A driver, Mohamed Mahmoud, told Radio Dabanga that the decision to reduce fuel prices will not have any effect on the public, as prices for spares and maintenance continue to soar in the deteriorating economic situation.

