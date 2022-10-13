Equatorial Guinea National Day

document

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend our congratulations to Equatorial Guinea in honor of the 54th anniversary of your independence on October 12.

The United States values our relationship with Equatorial Guinea, and we remain committed in our partnership to recover from the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, combat trafficking in persons, and promote maritime security and economic growth. In the coming year, we will continue to support Equatoguinean efforts to improve democratic governance and respect for human rights and grow our economic partnership.

As you celebrate another year of independence, we send our wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year for Equatoguineans.