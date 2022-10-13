South Africa: Transnet, Unions Resume Talks

Transnet and labour unions are expected to resume conciliation talks at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this morning following protracted wage negotiations which culminated in an impasse and industrial action.

The state rail and ports company, together with the unions, convened for CCMA mediated talks on Monday which, according to Transnet, "ended with the parties agreeing and signing the picketing rules and picketing sites" for the current strike action that workers are embarking on.

"Transnet is hopeful that the unions will formally table their position, to enable the company to assess its feasibility, taking into account affordability and sustainability imperatives for the business, balanced with the needs of employees.

"Transnet remains committed to a speedy resolution to the current impasse, to enable the business to focus its attention on the sustainable turnaround and improvement of operations," the state owned company said.

The company has also called on striking workers not to damage or interfere with infrastructure during their protest.

"Transnet acknowledges the right of employees to partake in the strike and reiterates that this must be done in a peaceful manner and within the confines of the picketing areas and rules that have been agreed on with labour unions.

"The organisation appeals to communities and employees to assist in guarding and protecting critical infrastructure and to exercise the highest levels of patriotism in this regard," it said.

The company warned that any attacks or damage to infrastructure could result in criminal prosecution.

"Transnet has deployed additional security personnel and engaged law enforcement services to protect its assets and employees who are not partaking in the strike," it said.

Meanwhile, Transnet says it has met with the leadership of the deciduous fruit industry for discussions on contingency plans for fruit exports in light of the industrial action.

According to the company, the deciduous fruit season is expected to fully commence at the end of this month.

"Transnet is working closely with industry to ensure that the perishable products, along with other cargo with a limited shelf-life, are prioritised at the ports. A joint integrated planning team with industry will also be established to mitigate any further delays," the state owned company said.

On a broader scale, Transnet said it remains committed to moving cargo despite the current challenges.

"Transnet continues to work closely with the shipping lines and industry broadly to manage the current situation and remains fully committed to moving customers' cargo as efficiently as possible," Transnet said.