South Africa: Concern at Impact of Ongoing Transnet Strike - South African News Briefs - October 13, 2022

Cape Town —

Impact of Transnet Strike on Economy a Concern for Govt

The government has expressed its concern at the impact the week-long industrial action by Transnet employees who are members of unions United Transport and Allied Trade Union (Unta) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is having on the country's economy. The strike action is already showing a knock-on effect in the transporting of goods across the country and abroad, Eye Witness News reports. The parastatal offered a new wage increase of between 4% and 5% but it was rejected by workers, who are demanding through their union Unta a 12% and Satawu a 13,5% increase. The South African Communist Party and the Federation of South African Unions (Fedusa) have also joined the strike in solidarity with the Transnet workers.

Jagersfontein Residents Still Awaiting Govt Assistance After Dam Wall Collapse

A month ago, a disused mine's dam wall burst, caused a devastating mudslide in Jagersfontein in the Free State. Two people died and homes and infrastructure were destroyed. Residents are destitute and are accusing the government of dragging its feet in assisting them. They say they are now trying to clean up themselves so that they can assess the damage, eNCA reports.

Parts of Durban Still Without Power

Parts of Durban are still in darkness following an explosion at Klaarwater substation on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The eThekwini Municipality says the damage could have been caused by lightning and strong winds, but this is unconfirmed for now, eNCA reports.