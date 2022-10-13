South Africa: Swellendam Labour Office Set for Temporary Closure

The Swellendam Labour satellite office in the Western Cape will be temporarily closed from 17 to 21 October 2022.

This is due to construction that will take place in the building to remove asbestos in the roof and the replacement thereof. Damp and plumbing challenges will also be fixed.

To minimise the impact on service delivery, normal services rendered at the satellite office will be accessible at the Swellendam Town Hall, Voortrek Street, for the duration of the construction period. Regrettably, telephone lines will not be answered since the system cannot be removed in the interim.

"Occupational Health and Safety and the protection of both employees and clients remains the core business of the Department.

"The removal of asbestos is a dangerous activity which requires the Department to ensure that, employees and members of the public are kept away from any harm that could affect their health and safety," Chief Director: Provincial Operations, Mawele Ntamo, said.

Clients are encouraged to use the department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za.

Normal office operations will resume on Monday, 23 October 2022.