South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host President of Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic for a State Visit

13 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) for a State Visit on 18 October 2022 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Presidency said that the visit aims to strengthen the already existing good political relations fortified by the strong historical ties dating back from the years of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

"The two Presidents will exchange views on recent developments related to the question of Western Sahara, including the mobilization of regional, continental and international support toward finding a sustainable resolution to the Western Sahara conflict in line with the provisions of the 1991 Ceasefire Agreement," the Presidency said.

In 2019, South Africa hosted a Solidarity Conference for the region's support of self-determination.

"The South African government remains concerned about the impasse in a dialogue toward finding a lasting solution that will provide for the self-determination of the people of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic in line with the relevant AU and UN resolutions and the objectives and principles of the Constitutive Act of the African Union," the Presidency said.

The Presidency added that South Africa remains steadfast in its support for the Saharawi people and continues to provide humanitarian and material support to alleviate the harsh living conditions that they have continued to suffer.

