Kenya: Marathon GOAT Kipchoge Reveals What Book Inspired Him for the Berlin World Record

Nairobi — An avid reader, Eliud Kipchoge always has a book headlining his preparation towards a big race, to put him in the right frame of mind and have him motivated to achieve great things.

Before his Ineos 1:59 run in 2019 where he became the first man to run the Marathon in under two hours, Kipchoge was reading the book 'Atomic Habits' written by James Clear, and currently one of the best sellers in the market with over three million copies sold.

And, before he broke his World Record for the second time in his career in Berlin a fortnight ago, Kipchoge has disclosed he was reading 'The practice of groundedness' a book by Brad Stulberg.

"It (the book) is up there as a good book. It moulds you as a human being to achieve great things," Kipchoge told Capital Sports.

The book gives practical lessons on simple things humans can do to improve themselves and one of the principles it talks about is "Be Patient and You'll Get There Faster". Maybe, this principle got him thinking of patience to run a World Record time.

Meanwhile, we might soon be reading an Eliud Kipchoge book. The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) has disclosed there's something cooking.

"An Eliud Kipchoge book is in the pipeline," the double Olympic champion said as he was quizzed on whether he would be writing his own book.

"reading clears your mind and gives you practical lessons on how you can make your life better. It gives you new knowledge and the best way to learn is to read," Kipchoge had earlier said.

Kipchoge is an avid champion of books and reading and one of the dreams through his foundation is to construct a library in each and every constituency in Kenya.

In August this year, he opened the 'Eliud Kipchoge Library' close to his training camp in Kaptagat.