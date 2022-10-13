Uganda: Stop Seeking Treatment for Ebola From Traditional Healers, Museveni Warns

President Museveni has warned traditional healers against accepting and admitting Ebola patients but also asked members of the public to avoid seeking treatment from herbalists and witch doctors.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Museveni said a number of people, especially in Mubende have sought services of traditional healers after getting Ebola signs and symptoms but noted this has only led to the spread of the virus.

"I want to direct that witch doctors, traditional healers and herbalists should not accept sick people in your shrines or places of treatment. Advise them to call health workers for safe transfer to hospitals," Museveni said.

The president's warning came following reports of 45 year old Twagiira Yezu Ndahiiro who was a known contact under follow up who escaped from his home at Kanseera Village in Mubende District and travelled to Luweero District to seek treatment from a traditional healer.

He would later be taken to Kiruddu hospital in Kampala before he died last week on October, 7.

Museveni warned that traditional healers are not ones to be trusted with dealing with Ebola since they have no expertise in doing so.

He said that when a person presents signs and symptoms of Ebola, they ought to call for assistance from government hospitals.

"Stop seeking treatment for Ebola from witch doctors. Those who're in hiding should come out immediately & report to health workers for proper follow-up. Suspected cases should cooperate with health workers. If you're infected, it doesn't matter where you run to. When the government announces an epidemic, the traditional healers should stop admitting customers. Have you ever seen me come here to announce malaria outbreak or constipation! Leave government to handle epidemics."

The president also warned that in case signs and symptoms like sudden onset of fever, headache, general body weakness, chest pain, diarrhea , vomiting, unexplained bleeding from ears, mouth, anus, nose and eyes happen, individuals of families should call health workers to take the person to a nearby health facility using the ambulance but not public transport means.

"Communities should understand that Ebola disease is deadly and spreads through contact with someone who has symptoms. When you see symptoms, do not jump on a boda boda or a taxi because you will spread the infection to the ones transporting you. "

"The health workers must use appropriate protective wear (gloves, aprons, masks) whenever they are examining patients. Boda boda riders should be vigilant and not carry sick people with signs and symptoms of Ebola. Advise them to call for an ambulance."

He directed security personnel supporting Ministry of Health response team in various districts to be vigilant and ensure no Ebola patients in treatment centers or contacts in the quarantine facility escape.

The president also dismissed reports of a confirmed Ebola death in Kampala but indicated that the person who died last week at Kiruddu hospital was a 45 year old man who had been referred to the hospital after running from Mubende where he had got into contact with an Ebola patient but escaped from his home and run to Mubende seeking services of a traditional healer.

He noted that the 45 year old later died at Kiruddu.

Since Ebola was declared in Uganda last month, a total of 54 cases have been confirmed, 19 have died and 20 people including five health workers have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.