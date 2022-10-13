Kenya: National Assembly Releases Schedule for Vetting of President Ruto's Cabinet Secretary Nominees

Nairobi — The National Assembly has released a schedule for vetting President William Ruto's Cabinet nominees, Secretary to the Cabinet and the Attorney General, starting Monday next week.

According to the schedule by the Assembly's Clerk Serah Kioko, Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi will be the first one to appear before the committee on appointments on at 9.00 am, followed by Justin Muturi (AG) at 10.30 am.

The vetting process will be undertaken by a 15-member committee to be chaired by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

"Each nominee shall bring his or her original identity card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials, letters/certificates of compliance or clearance from EACC, KRA, HELB, DCI and CRB," Kioko stated.

Also to be vetted on day one are Aden Duale (Defense), Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), Alice Muthoni Wahome (Water and Sanitation).

On the second day Tuesday 18, October 2022, the committee will vet Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National administration), Njuguna Ndung'u (National Treasury and Planning), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action), Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum), Moses Kuria and (Trade, Investment and Industry).

On the third day Wednesday 19, October 2022 the committee wil vet Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works), Rosalinda Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), Peninah Malonza (Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage), Zacharia Mwangi Njeru (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), and Susan Nakhumicha Wafula (Health).

On the fourth day Friday 21 October 2022, they will vet Mithika Linturi (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eliud Owalo (Information Communication and the Digital Economy), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts), Rebecca Miano (East African Community, Arid and Semi-arid Lands and Regional development).

On the fifth and final day Saturday 22nd October 2022, the following will be vetted Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development), Salim Mvurya (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs), Florence Bore (Labour and Social protection) and finally Mercy Wanjau ( Secretary to the Cabinet).