South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic for a State Visit

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) for a State Visit on 18 October 2022 in Pretoria.

The visit aims to strengthen the already existing good political relations fortified by the strong historical ties dating back from the years of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

The two Presidents will exchange views on recent developments related to the question of Western Sahara, including the mobilization of regional, continental and international support toward finding a sustainable resolution to the Western Sahara conflict in line with the provisions of the 1991 Ceasefire Agreement.

In 2019, South Africa hosted a Solidarity Conference for the region's support of self-determination.

The South African government remains concerned about the impasse in a dialogue toward finding a lasting solution that will provide for the self-determination of the people of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic in line with the relevant AU and UN resolutions and the objectives and principles of the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

South Africa remains steadfast in its support for the Saharawi people and continues to provide humanitarian and material support to alleviate the harsh living conditions that they have continued to suffer.

The State Visit will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Time: 10h00 (Media arrival at 08h30)

Venue: The Union Buildings, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the State Visit should sent their details to Shadi Baloyi on 072 571 6415/shadi@presidency.gov.za by Thursday, 13 October 2022 at 16h00. No RSVPs passed the deadline will be accepted. Media not accredited will not be allowed access in the Union Buildings.