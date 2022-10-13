South Africa: MDDA Unveils Brand-New Studios At Barberton Community Radio 104.1 FM Stereo, 14 Oct

press release

The MDDA to unveil the Brand-New Studios at Barberton Community Radio 104.1 FM Stereo

On Friday 14 October 2022, The Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) will unveil the brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast studios at Barberton FM 104.1 FM Stereo in Barberton, Ehlanzeni Municipality in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Barberton Community Radio station has been in existence since 1997. The station started broadcasting on the 1st of November 1997, which translates to 25 years of providing a platform for the communities of Barberton to bring their grassroots issues to the national stage, issues that are often ignored by the mainstream media.

The community radio station broadcasts on the 104.1 FM Stereo frequency to the Mpumalanga province, particularly to White River; Nelspruit; Waterval Boven; Barberton; the Machadodorp coverage also reaches Badplaas and Sabie.

BCR, as it is affectionately known to its listeners targets LSM groups one to eight; aged 16 to 39; and has a 60% male listenership distribution. It broadcasts 24-hours a day, seven-days a week in English, Afrikaans, and SiSwati to the SiSwati-speaking community. It has a 50% talk and 50% music ratio distribution.

Barberton Community Radio station is on a growth trajectory and has created good working relationships with the local municipality and other government departments. The station's pay off line is: The pumping beat of Ekasi.

"The migration from analogue to digital and internet access has made the station's programming run smoothly. The news team can connect and stream news through to the station from wherever they are." Says Ms Cynthia Sambo, station Manager at Barberton Community Radio.

The unveiling of State-of-the-Art Studios is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 October 2022

Time: 09h00-13h00

Venue: Cathyville Hall, 2 Nagpur Street, Cathyville, Barberton.