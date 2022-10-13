Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Additional Second Preliminary Round Draw On Tuesday 18 October

13 October 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the additional second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will be conducted on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

The draw will kick off at 11:00 GMT (13:00 local time) in Cairo, Egypt and broadcast live on CAF's digital platforms.

The additional second preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup will see the 16 teams that qualified from the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup play the 16 teams that lost the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The additional second preliminary round is scheduled for 2 November (first leg) and 9 November (second leg).

