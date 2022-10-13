Sudan: Fatal Armed Robbery As Central Darfur Sees 'Surge in Banditry'

Garsila / Zalingei — A man identified only as Abdegmagid (32) died of injuries he received during an armed robbery in Central Darfur on Tuesday. Witnesses from the area report an upsurge in armed banditry during the past week.

Witness reports reaching Radio Dabanga indicate that an armed robbery occurred in the area between Garsila and Mara. They do not mention the nature of the injuries to Abdelmagid, however he reportedly died at the scene.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, and armed gang riding 12 motorcycles stopped a passenger bus on its way from Garsila in Central Darfur to Nyala, the capital of North Darfur.

Sheikh Mohammed told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen intercepted the bus in a wadi located between Garsila and the Central Darfur capital of Zalingei.

He said that in another armed robbery this week of a passenger vehicle was stopped on the road between Garsila to Foro Baranga in West Darfur. He complained about the police not responding to the reports.