South Africa: Banyana Players Still Waiting On Promised Bonuses

South Africa's women soccer team Banyana Banyana at a welcoming ceremony at OR Tambo International Airport after their WAFCON victory, July 26, 2022.

Five Banyana Banyana players, who helped the national team win the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco two months ago, are yet to receive their R100,000 bonuses.

Hilda Magaia, Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau were promised the reward by Limpopo MEC for Sport, Thandi Moraka.

The MEC made the pledge during scenes of jubilation at the players' homecoming event in Polokwane in August.

It would seem the politician did not want to be outshone by the South African Football Association (Safa) and national sports minister Nathi Mthethwa who promised to reward the team for their historic efforts.

Safa forked out R400,000 to all 23 players while Mthethwa's department issued R5.8-million as a reward which would be split among the players and technical team.

A Safa National Executive Council member, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Scrolla.Africa that the players have complained to them about not receiving their reward.

"The ladies have approached us about not getting their money from the Limpopo province. We will take up the matter. Although on our part, we delivered on the bonuses as promised," said the official.

The Limpopo department of Sports head of communications, Kenny Mathivha, said this was an administrative oversight from their side but the matter was being looked into.

"Since we have our provincial awards on 5 November, we have arranged to reward them during the awards because some of them have been nominated." Mathivha added.

Pictured above: Banyana Banyana

Image source: @BackpagePix