Ethiopia: Peace Talks Postponed to a Date to Be Defined to Stop the War in Tigray

11 October 2022
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Addis Ababa — Hopes of further peace talks launched by the African Union (AU) in South Africa to find a solution to the conflict in the Tigray region (see Fides 6/10/2022), faded on the same weekend of October 8, 2022 in which they were scheduled after a postponement to a date to be determined. The reasons given are logistical problems and the lack of prior consultation with the participants.

Representatives of the Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebel movement had been invited to the talks, while representatives of Eritrea and the Amahara people had been excluded.

Many analysts say the peace talks are particularly difficult given the renewed intensity of the conflict. Meanwhile, observers are concerned about the possible destabilization of the entire Horn of Africa and not just Ethiopia.

Journalist Martin Plaut, expert on the Horn of Africa, explains: "The fighting is deep-rooted, probably the most intense conflict in the world, with tens of thousands of fighters clashing along the northern border of Tigray and Eritrea. We know that Ethiopian troops were being brought in large numbers to Eritrea to join the attack from there, and that heavy weapons, tanks and artillery, were sighted making their way towards the front".

After more than 700 days, the conflict region of Tigray is still inaccessible to the media and journalists. Meanwhile, on October 17, a debate on developments in Ethiopia is on the agenda of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council.

