South Africa: Another 12 to 18 Months of Load Shedding Ahead - South African News Briefs - October 14, 2022

Cape Town —

Another 12-18 Months of Load Shedding Ahead - Eskom's Oberholzer

It's grim news for South Africans - it seems consistent load shedding will be with us for another 12 to 18 months. Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer made this gloomy prediction at the Agri SA congress in Pretoria yesterday, Eye Witness News reports. The country is currently on stage two power cuts, which will be downgraded to stage one today. This prediction comes despite plans to quickly secure more generation capacity. Coal power stations are ageing and not sustainable for the environment but Eskom says renewable energy might not be the saving grace.

Gupta Brothers Still In Custody In UAE - Justice Minister

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in his briefing to MPs on entities in his department, assured that Gupta brothers are still behind bars four months after their arrest in the UAE. His department is hopeful they will be heading to court soon. The Guptas were arrested in Dubai on charges of corruption and fraud related to state capture. Lamola said that they were still being processed in the UAE and that the two countries were cooperating.

Animal Welfare Excluded From Lottery Funding!

In a shock move, the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has excluded animal welfare as a priority for funding in the 2022/2023 financial year Eye Witness News reports. The NLCs priority areas it said, will give preference to applications from organisations in underdeveloped areas that advance the interests and participation of women, youth, and people with disabilities as well as projects that lead to job creation and retention." South Africa's lottery has been mired in corruption scandals for a number of years.