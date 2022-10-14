South Africa: On-Duty Policemen Killed in Boksburg

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has called for greater cooperation with communities to end police killings.

This comes after two on-duty police officers were on Thursday evening shot dead in Boksburg North, Gauteng.

Masemola urged communities to contribute towards building a safer and secure country by working closely with the police in ending the senseless attacks and killings of police officers.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the pair, a 29-year-old constable with three years' service and a 45-year-old sergeant with 18 years' service, who were both attached to the Boksburg North Police Station, were responding to a complaint of an unnatural death in the area when they were accosted by three males.

"At the time of the attack, the pair were waiting for a mortuary van when they were disarmed and fatally wounded.

"The suspects, who fled the scene on foot, took off with the deceased's service pistols and bullet proof vests. All role players have been activated and a manhunt is underway to apprehend those who are behind the attack, as well as the recovery of the two State firearms and two bullet proof vests," said Mathe.

Masemola said the killing of police officers in the line of duty and for their service pistols undermines the authority of the State and the proper functioning of the criminal justice system.

"While we review our police safety strategy and plan, we are calling for greater cooperation with our citizens to put an end to such incidents collectively. We believe that such incidents can be prevented.

"We will not rest until we find those behind the attack and killing of police officers. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the two members," he said.

Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 or download the MySAPS App on any android or smart phone. Information will be treated with confidentiality.