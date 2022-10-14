Africa: Two Official Posters Launched for Beach Soccer AFCON Mozambique

14 October 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

With a week to kick-off, CAF unveiled two official posters for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022, scheduled for 21-28 October 2022.

The fifth edition of the tournament will take place in the splendid seaside town of Vilankulo, on the coast of the southern part of Mozambique.

The first poster is inspired by the venue awe-striking beauty of the host venue, Vilankulo and the colours of the ocean and the sun.

The city is known for its splendid scenery and rich ecosystem. The second poster brings strong elements of football, the sun and ocean.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest beach sports event on the continent. At each edition, it brings together the best technicians and virtuosos of beach football.

More than a tournament Beach Soccer is a celebration, and this is the spirit that drives each of the artistic compositions unveiled on this occasion.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will feature seven (7) of the continent's best teams, including Mozambique (host), Senegal, Morocco, Malawi, Madagascar, Uganda and Egypt.

