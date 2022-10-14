Africa: Big Winners Sundowns, Simba Not Taking Chances in Return Tie Fixtures

Despite picking commendable wins in the first leg matches of the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League last weekend, both Mamelodi Sundowns and Tanzania's Simba SC are not taking chances heading to the return fixtures this weekend.

Sundowns picked the biggest victory with a 7-0 thrashing of Seychellois side La Passe and they will be hosting the return tie on Friday night.

The scoreline equaled the record margin for an away win in the Champions League, in the 2020 edition Zamalek of Egypt set the benchmark when they defeated Dekedaha of Somalia 7-0 in an away fixture.

With a healthy scoreline, Sundowns are all but done and dusted and have one and a half feet into the group stages of the competition. But despite the comfort of a 7-0 lead, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they will not relax in the return leg.

"The biggest assignment we have as Sundowns is to always try better our benchmark and whoever is given an opportunity for this match also has the responsibility to live up to our expectation as the technical team," says Mngqithi.

"Everything that happens in the match we get to see how much box entries, dribbles, what distance did you cover. We are looking at those things because each and every individual must show that he deserves an opportunity into the next match but more so because we have big assignments after these two matches. So if we drop our intensity we might find it difficult to rise back again. It is always important for us to always put the foot on the paddle," he says.

Sundowns had a perfect outing in last season's tournament, sailing to the group stages where they were unbeaten, but all that ended in defeat at the quarter finals stage. This season, they look to go better.

Meanwhile, Simba SC will be at home against Angola's Primero de Agosto, carrying with them a healthy 3-1 lead from the first leg in Luanda last weekend. But, Simba only too well have memories from last season where they had a lead from the away tie but ended up crushing at home.

They had beaten Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana 2-0 in the first leg away from home, but ended up losing 3-1 at their Benjamin Mkapa Stadium fortress, and missed out on a place in the group stage. This is a mistake they will not want to repeat.

Interim coach Juma Mgunda says they will approach the match as though both sides are on equal scoreline and will be out to do their best at home.

"We have prepared for the return leg to ensure we do well and continue with this journey," the veteran tactician said.

He added; "The job is not over until its over. We have just made one step and we have one more. We are putting all our thoughts and energy into the second leg to ensure we do the same. We have some weaknesses we picked out from the first leg and we have worked on them. We have also worked on the strengths to ensure we do them better."

He adds; "They are not an easy team despite the score-line from the first leg. They are champions in their own rights and we will prepare to face them with the seriousness they deserve."

First Leg Results

Rivers United FC (Nigeria) 2-1 Wydad AC (Morocco)

Plateau United FC (Nigeria) 2-1 E.S.T. (Tunisia)

ASN Nigelec (Niger) 0-2 Raja CA (Morocco)

US Monastirienne (Tunisia) 0-1 Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Vipers SC (Uganda) 0-0 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

La Passe FC (Seychelles) 0-7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Asec Mimosas (Côte D'Ivoire) 0-1 Horoya AC (Guinea)

ASKO De Kara (Togo) 1-2 JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali) 2-1 CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Al Merrikh (Sudan) 2-0 Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

FLAMBEAU DU CENTRE(Burundi) 0-1 Zamalek SC (Egypt)

Cape Town City FC (South Africa) 0-3 Atlético Petroleos (Angola)

CD Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 1-3 Simba SC (Tanzania)

Royal Leopards FC (Eswatini) 1:1 Coton Sport FC (Cameroon)

Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK) (Burkina Faso) - AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

Full Second Leg Fixtures

Fixtures - 2nd Preliminary Round - TotalEnergies CAF CL 2022-23 [PDF]