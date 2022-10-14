Sudan: NUP Says Parties Are 'Rapidly' Moving Towards Agreement

Khartoum — Sudan's National Umma Party (NUP) said that there is a 'rapid acceleration' towards reaching a comprehensive political agreement between different Sudanese parties after days of talks. The party also stressed the importance of engaging the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the process to establish a unified armed force.

Head of the Political Bureau of the National Umma Party (NUP) Dr. Mohamed El Mahdi Hassan confirmed the 'rapid acceleration' of steps towards reaching a comprehensive political agreement between Sudanese parties during the discussions and meetings that have been going on for days.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga's Talk of the Day programme, El Mahdi pointed to the great consensus between the parties on most of the disputed issues and expressed his hope that an agreement would be reached soon.

He acknowledged the validity of the statements issued by the tripartite mechanism that the parties are getting closer and closer to a settlement satisfactory to all.

Military importance

The National Umma Party and the People's Congress stressed the importance of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the need for a single, national, professional armed force that carries out its national tasks "away from interfering in political affairs".

In a joint statement following their meeting on Monday at the House of the Nation, the two sides adhered to the draft transitional constitution and the importance of introducing some amendments to the points of contention to create a document that represents everyone for the remainder of the transitional period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr, El Mahdi Hassan told Radio Dabanga that their meetings aim to consult with the signatories of the draft transitional constitution in order to broaden the base of participation.

With regard to the arrival of the Rapid Support Forces in the joint agreement, El Mahdi said that he supports discussions and dialogues between the RSF and SAF to establish unified military institution.

The Forces for Freedom and Change-Central Council (FFC-CC) and the military components of the government also seem to be close to an agreement.

The talks are held at a time of political crisis after Sudan's transtition towards democracy was derailed by a military coup on October 25 last year. In this vacuum, different groups and parties are now constructing their political visions for Sudan's transition.