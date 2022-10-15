Kenya: President Ruto Urges KDF to Take Lead in Human Security Needs

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to take the lead in addressing human security needs of the citizenry, like food security and affordable housing.

He said the country needed to take steps towards self-sufficiency in simple defense articles, apparel and food.

Dr Ruto noted that appropriate degree of military industrialization has spurred the growth of the civilian industry in other jurisdictions, saying Kenya should follow international best practices to achieve 'this desired self-sufficiency'.

The President made the remarks on Friday when he presided over this year's KDF Day, held at the Laikipia Air Base.

This was his first such event with the army since coming into office last month.

The army was marking its 11th KDF Day,whose theme was'Soldier-Centric Approaches Towards the Upscaling of Mission Readiness', an annual celebration of the acts of valour and gallantry of KDF heroes.

He lauded KDF for undertaking activities in support of other state agencies in disaster response, humanitarian support, and inter-community peace building.

"This is yet another chance for our forces to practice its magnificent tradition of brilliantly articulating our values," said President Ruto.

The Head of State said the military participation at the core of efforts to solve human problems and respond to citizen needs entrenches their capacity to touch hearts and encourage the people.

Dr Ruto said apart from their security role, the Kenya armed forces should also participate more in activities such as development and rehabilitation of infrastructure as well as provide assistance to communities affected by natural calamities.

President Ruto said it was encouraging that the military continue to explore ways of lending a hand to the greater national effort.

"The broader national roles of the public service, including Defense Forces should find robust expression in the work that our gallant men and women in uniform undertake," said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said Kenya's territorial sovereignty relies on the defence forces, noting that its members must be prepared for every exigency with the requisite tools, capabilities and motivation.

"The tip of the nation's spear has always been, and will always remain, our troops, be they on land, in the air, or at sea," said President Ruto.

Chief of Defense Forces Robert Kibochi said Kenya Defense forces were taking part in community projects including construction of water pans and boreholes in Baringo and Marsabit Counties.

He said KDF through soldier program participate in conservation of the environment on matters of afforestation.

"We will continue to engage in development programs aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans in different parts of the country,' said Dr Kibochi.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,CS Defense Eugene Wamalwa, CS nominee Defense Aden Duale, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, several MPs and all service commanders.