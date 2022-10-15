South Africa: Ramaphosa Appoints Mosotho Simon Moepya As New Elections Boss

14 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Moepya as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, effective from 15 October 2022.

In a statement issued by the presidency, Spokesperson to the President Vincent Magwenya noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed Mosotho Simon Moepya IEC chairperson in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Electoral Commission Act 1996.

The statement continued, "Mr Moepya has extensive knowledge and experience of the powers and functions of the Electoral Commission.

"He has served as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission since 2018 after holding various senior positions in the Commission since 1998."

Moepya previously served as Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC, a position he assumed on 14 February 2012. People's Assembly -- a website that aims to promote accountability and "bridge the gap between ordinary people and their elected representatives" -- notes that he joined the commission in 1998 as Manager of Electoral Logistics and occupied the posts of Senior Manager: Electoral Logistics, Planning and Voting Station Infrastructure and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer in 2001.

The commission states on its website that, prior to his appointment as a Member...

