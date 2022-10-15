Zimbabwe: Nyanga School Bus Accident Claims Six Lives - MP Reveals

15 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

A TYNWALD School Bus was involved in an accident at Juliasdale in Nyanga Friday with five students dying on the spot, it has emerged.

According to Nyanga South legislator, Supa Mandiwanzira, another student died on admission at Nyanga District Hospital.

Mandiwanzira commended quick reactions by emergency services and members of the local community which he said "made a huge difference".

Many thanks to the Nyanga District Hospital staff led by DMO Dr John Muungani attending to.victims of a terrible school bus accident in Juliusdale, Nyanga this evening. Five lost their lives on the spot and one just passed on at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/c4Zu8HUPZJ

-- Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) October 14, 2022

Heartfelt gratitude to the ambulance services at the Juliusdale School Bus Accident this evening. Their dedication and effort - Priceless. We owe you a lot. pic.twitter.com/GYxMq9aPuI

-- Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) October 14, 2022

