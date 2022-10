President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a presidential decree approving a 750,000-Kuwaiti dinar grant to contribute to conducting a technical, economic and environmental feasibility study for a rail line project between Egypt and Sudan.

The grant deal was signed between the International Cooperation Ministry and the Kuwaiti Fund for Economic Development in Jeddah on April 7, 2022.

The decree was published in the Gazette out Sunday.

MENA