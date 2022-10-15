Angola: Bahrain Kingdom Interested in Boosting Economic Cooperation With Angola

Luanda — The Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed interest in boosting cooperation with Angola, mainly in agribusiness, oil, finance, transport, health and staff training.

According to a press statement sent to ANGOP Thursday, the intention was expressed to Angola´s non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Albino Malungo, who concluded a four-day working visit to Manama, capital city of that Middle Eastern country.

The document states that the Angolan diplomat met with the ministers of Finance and National Economy, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and of Industry and Trade, Zayed Rashid Alzayani, as well as with the Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Trade and Industry, Sameer Ahmed Nass.

With these officials, Albino Malungo assessed the possibility of increasing business cooperation between both countries.

From the Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Angola received the guarantee that a business committee is to be set up and will soon visit Angola to strengthen cooperation.

"We left Bahrain with very positive results and I believe that relations will be more diversified and more dynamic", said the diplomat, who is also Angola's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

To the diplomat, some partnerships will be essential to meet the needs of Angola, as Bahrain is a logistics platform and a very important financial centre, where Angola can seek the resources we need for infrastructure projects.

Ambassador Albino Malungo´s visit to Bahrain comes after he presented in May this year his credentials to His Majesty, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrein, in a ceremony held at Al Sakhir Palace in the capital city, Manama.

Albino Malungo is also the Angolan ambassador to Kuwait, Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the last two countries awaiting formal confirmation regarding the accreditation by the competent authorities.

The Republic of Angola and the Kingdom of Bahrain established formal diplomatic relations with the signing on 26 September 2013, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, of several legal instruments between the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Arab country Foreign Affairs ministry.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is a member of the United Nations, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of which Angola is a member.