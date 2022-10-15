Egypt Is Only Country in Region That Has Natural Gas Infrastructure - Petroleum Minister

14 October 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt is the only country in the region that has an infrastructure to export natural gas via pipelines, as well as Liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, with a large capacity of gas produced from the Eastern Mediterranean fields, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Mulla said Friday.

This came in his speech at the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) Energy Transition Conference, which was opened by Cypriot President Níkos Anastasiádis in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, on Friday.

Mulla hailed the EMGF as an opportunity to boost economic growth and expand ties with Europe in the energy domain.

He stressed the importance of securing funds from major international financial institutions, a matter that will help accelerate the development of natural gas resources and reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean and motivating investors and international companies operating in the region.

Regarding COP27, to be hosted by Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh in November, the minister reviewed Egypt's efforts with its partners from international companies in the gas industry to be more environmentally friendly through new projects that use the technology of Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture and sequestration and reducing methane emissions with proven technologies.

The gathering was attended by EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh and the EMGF Secretary-General, Osama Mobarez.

