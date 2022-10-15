Zimbabwe: Police Release Details of Tynwald School Bus Accident

15 October 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Police confirms that six learners comprising, five girls and a boy, from Tynwald High School died yesterday around 1900hrs when the school bus which was on its way to a trip veered off the road and overturned at the 75 km peg along Rusape Nyanga Road near Pine Tree Hotel.

The bus driver allegedly failed to negotiate a sharp curve resulting in the bus rolling several times on a steep slope. It then landed on its roof.

Thirty nine other learners and staff members were injured and are admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

"The bus had 46 occupants. The names of the victims will be released in due course when their next of kin have been advised," said the police in a statement.

Police is conducting investigations with a view of establishing what happened in the sad and unfortunate road traffic accident, the statement added.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X