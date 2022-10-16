Angola Has More Than 33,000 Hospital Beds - President

Luanda — President of the Republic João Lourenço announced Saturday in Luanda that Angola currently has more than 33,000 hospital beds.

The Head of State who was speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the new legislature, said the country has made significant progress in the sector between 2017 and 2022.

João Lourenço also highlighted the hiring of 33,093 health professionals, 35 percent of the total health service workforce, mostly young people, made available to the primary sector.

In his State of the Nation Address, João Lourenço highlighted the investments of the Executive to stop the spread of Covid-19, and recognised the commitment of all health professionals involved in this tough fight.

For the next five years, João Lourenço said that the forecast is to build 205 new units at the three levels of assistance.

Among the units, he highlighted the general hospitals of Caxito (Bengo), Ndalatando (Cuanza Norte), Sumbe (Cuanza Sul), Ondjiva (Cunene), Dundo (Lunda Norte), Uíge, Mbanza Kongo (Zaire), Malanje, Viana (Luanda ), Cacuaco (Luanda).

He also stressed Materno Infantil in Benguela and Huíla, Catumbela (Benguela), Bailundo (Huambo), Pediatric Hospital of Huambo, and the National Oncology Service.

The Statesman also pointed out the expansion of hemodialysis services in all provinces of the country, as well as the holding of public entrance exams until 2024.

Government data show new health units built between 2018-2021.

At least 68 new health units were built at the three levels of care, leading to an increase in the number of beds in the National Health Service (SNS) , from 24,382 in 2019 to 29,912 in 2021, particularly at the primary level of care.

Since 2020, the country has registered the entry into operation of several health units, including health posts and centers, municipal hospitals, general hospitals, hemodialysis centers and, lately, Covid-19 treatment centers.

Among the units, the Provincial Hospital and Maternity of Lunda Sul stand out, with 150 beds each, the Emergency Bank of General Hospital of Bengo, with 35 beds, the Centro Sol of Hemodialysis in Luanda, with 70 monitors for 560 patients and the one in Cabinda, with 42 monitors for 336 patients.

During this period, field hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 were also born in the provinces of Luanda, Cunene, Cabinda, Lunda Norte, in addition to molecular biology laboratories in Dundo (Lunda Norte), Huambo and Uíge, the new vaccine depository and the Oxygen factory at the General Hospital of Cuanza Sul.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The data show that, in the interior of the country, 54 new health units have been operating since 2017, in the provinces of Bié (2), Bengo (3), Cunene (7), Uíge (3), Cabinda (2), Huíla ( 20, Lunda Norte (3) and Zaire (4).

The Angolan Government has rehabilitated and expanded the Cardio-Pulmonar Hospital Complex (Former Luanda Sanatorium Hospital), in addition to the Dr Victória do Espírito Santo Pediatric Hematological Institute.

The SNS comprises close to 2,000 units, of which eight central hospitals, 32 provincial or general hospitals, 228 municipal hospitals and health centers and 1,453 health posts.

Health care in Angola is complemented by the private sector, which registers 319 clinics across the country.

Currently, the sector has 6,400 doctors.

Under the terms of the Constitution (Article 118), the Head of State rules the country, at the opening of the Parliamentary Year, in the National Assembly (15 October).