South Africa: SA Local Govt Hit List - Murder of Municipal Councillors and Officials Exposes the Dark Side of Politics

analysis

The killing of municipal councillors and officials is on the increase in South Africa. It represents a direct attack on our hard-won democracy, says Bheke Stofile, the president of the South African Local Government Association.

Our democracy is under attack. These are not just glib words. Public representatives in local districts and municipalities across the country are being assaulted, their homes burnt to cinders and, most horrific of all, they are being murdered in a criminal contestation for power and a slice of the public purse.

The president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), Bheke Stofile, expressed his grave concern at the escalation of incidents of intimidation and killings of councillors and municipal officials in a statement on 19 September.

"It cannot be that week after week we convey condolences for public representatives who have been killed. The killing of municipal councillors and/or senior managers should be viewed within the contestation of power; it presents a direct attack on our hard-won democracy," Stofile said.

Research commissioned by Salga has highlighted the following increasing trends...