Africa Is Not a Continent of Problems - Kagame

President Paul Kagame on Thursday told over 9,000 young people attending the Youth Connekt Summit in Kigali that they are Africa's powerhouse and the future.

He also stated that Africa may have some problems but it's not a continent of problems.

Youth Connekt summit which serves to realize the potential of Africa's youthful population will be happening in its fifth edition, at the same time celebrating a decade-long anniversary since it was conceptualized.

"Youth Connekt has become a powerhouse that brings thousands of youth together to contribute solutions and learn from each other. With your insights and innovation, you are leading the way to a more resilient Africa.

Youth Connekt helps us to tell these success stories, network and build solidarity," said President Kagame

He added, "Africa is not a continent of problems, not at all. Yes, there are problems but where don't you find problems, world over there are problems. We have to deal with our problems but we are not a continent of problems."

The summit kicked with a climate of excitement among youth.

In his address, Kagame focused mainly on the role of youth in shaping Africa as well as encouraging them to work hard.

"As leaders, we must recognise that young people are our partners in our development agenda. We have a duty to listen to you and work with you. Whatever your purpose, don't be discouraged by doubts, begin by not doubting yourself," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The fifth edition of Youth Connekt was also attended by Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who testified that the best way to empower youth is to engage them and give them more space to learn and voice their opinions and needs and be part of the decision-making process.

"The people of this continent are in the hands of the youth and the youth have what it takes to turn this continent around. It's time for the youth to take their rightful place, occupy their space, and set the continent in motion," said Gachagua

Youth attending the summit highlighted the need to restore trust between institutions and themselves and to make policies that are more inclusive, accommodating people with disabilities.

Senegalese president who is also the chair of the African Union, Macky Sall said that "caring for our youth is the best investment we can make for the present and the future."

Sall was speaking virtually just like Namibian President Hage Geingob.

Geingob said "Young Africans are the hope and future of our great continent. Your countries and governments are relying on your individual and collective contributions in order to realize the vision of a prosperous and peaceful Africa. This is the time to uphold our enduring value of solidarity. This is the hour to extend empathy and spread hope. This is the hour to provide the drive and direction needed to establish the Africa we want."

According to the UNDP Rwanda residence representative, Maxwell Gomera, "42% of Young people don't have access to the funding needed to run their business. Up to 42% of young people fail to get that funding. Sometimes their dreams remain a hobby and are unable to take their dream to the market and reach their customers."