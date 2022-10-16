South Africa: Abalone to the Value of R190 000 Confiscated

press release

A successful multidisciplinary, intelligence driven operation led to the arrest of two suspects and the confiscation of abalone to the value of R 190 000-00.

It is alleged that on 15 October 2022 at about 23:00, information was received from the colleagues of Queenstown K9 and CI with regard to armed, suspects traveling with an Isuzu bakkie fully loaded with abalones from the direction of Queenstown to Maletswai.

Members from James Calata SAPS, Maletswai, Aliwal North, Aliwal North K9, DOCC, TRT and Aliwal North stock unit were activated as a team and intervened.

The suspicious vehicle were then stopped 4 km before entering Aliwal North.

The oparation was successful and led to the arrest of the suspects, aged 27 and 41, as they tried to flee the scene.

The vehicle was searched and ten bags of Abalone (755 units) to the value of R 190 000-00 were confiscated as well as the suspects phones and the bakkie.

The suspects will appear on Monday, 17 October 2022, at the Aliwal North magistrate court on the charges of possession of abalone.

The acting District Commissioner Brig Asogran Naidoo commended the members and units involve for the swift reaction and excellent teamwork across District borders that made the success possible. Keep up with the good work!

The criminals have once again feel our presence as they tried to pass through our small towns.