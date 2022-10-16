Kenya Airways Wins 4 Awards At the Prestigious World Travel Awards

Nairobi — Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has reaffirmed its prestige as the Pride of Africa after clinching four awards at the prestigious 2022 World Travel Awards.

KQ was named Africa's Leading Airline 2022, Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2022, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2022, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 (Msafiri).

The airline was named winner in the 4 categories at Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2022 gala dinner held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The multiple wins are a recognition of the airline's demonstrated commitment to delivering world-class service with an African touch.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director said that the recognition demonstrates remarkable success for the Kenya Airways team.

"Our approach is designed to provide guests with a highly personalised and bespoke service tailored to the guests' individual preferences with an African touch. As Africa's leading airline, we have consistently optimized our operations and that determination has been clearly recognized by our customers and we are honored to be recognised," Kilavuka said Saturday.

On his part Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards said the evolving nature of the travel industry calls for regular changes within the sector to satisfy the needs of consumers.

"As we grow to the Africa we want, the travel industry strives to cut through the clutter and constantly redefine how we engage with our consumers in our dynamic landscape. Whilst these awards celebrate Africa's travel brands, for us these awards celebrate hard work, resilience, collaboration, and passion across our continent," Cooke said.

This is the fourth time KQ has been named Africa's Leading Airline and the 10th consecutive year it has received the award for Africa's Leading Airline and the 2nd time it has been named Africa's Leading Airline Brand.

It is also the first time KQ has won Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 (Msafiri).

The win comes after KQ reintroduced physical copies of Msafiri inflight Magazine onboard its aircraft after a two-year hiatus as a result of health and safety protocols due to the COVID Pandemic.